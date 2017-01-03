Indiana lawmakers kicking off annual legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse for the start of their annual legislative session.

The Senate will gavel in for this year’s session at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The House will gavel in Wednesday at the same time.

GOP leaders who command supermajorities in both chambers say they have two major priorities this year. One will be writing the state’s next two-year budget. The other is crafting a plan — and a likely tax increase — that will fund road improvements and infrastructure projects into the future.

Incoming Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb says he will also unveil his agenda for the coming session on Friday.

Holcomb will be sworn in as governor Jan. 9, replacing current Gov. Mike Pence, who’s the nation’s Vice-president-elect.

