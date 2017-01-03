Lafayette police release photos of robbery suspect

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are hoping surveillance photos will lead to an arrest in a gas station robbery that happened on New Year’s Day.

Police responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Circle K, located at 3112 Ferry Street, just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Lafayette police, a man entered the gas station wearing a red jacket and demanded money from the clerk while holding a knife.

The man took money and left the store on foot.

Police searched for the man using a K-9 but were unable to find him.

No injuries were reported.

Anybody with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

