INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man accused of shooting three children and two women in 2015 has received his sentence.

Dominique Stone received 20 years for attempting to commit robbery resulting in a serious bodily injury. The sentence will be 15 years in the Department of Correction and 5 years in community corrections.

Most of the other charges against Stone were dismissed following a plea agreement.

