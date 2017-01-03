Mayor Hogsett announcing new details of plan to fight homelessness in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is announcing details of a new multi-million dollar plan to fight homelessness in the city on Tuesday. It’s part of the “Continuum of Care” program.

The city will be getting more than $5 million for the project.

Hogsett’s office says the goals is to provide sustainable housing for people and to address the causes of homelessness.

Hogsett is set to make the announcement Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.

