Mayor Hogsett announcing new details of plan to fight homelessness in Indy

A homeless person sleeps on a sidewalk, Monday, Dec. 21, 2015 in New York. Homeless advocacy groups are threatening legal action against the city over its plans to conduct an aggressive homeless outreach program. The groups say they fear police involvement in the campaign will result in more arrests of homeless people. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is announcing details of a new multi-million dollar plan to fight homelessness in the city on Tuesday. It’s part of the “Continuum of Care” program.

The city will be getting more than $5 million for the project.

Hogsett’s office says the goals is to provide sustainable housing for people and to address the causes of homelessness.

Hogsett is set to make the announcement Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.

