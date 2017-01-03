New Year, New You with Fira Boutique

Fira Boutique is a young, contemporary boutique for the ‘every-woman,’ and recently opened its first Indianapolis location!

Owner Anna Ragle highlights the trendiest styles to start the New Year, as well as early gift ideas for Valentine’s Day!

Fira Boutique’s Indianapolis location is in Broad Ripple at 918 Broad Ripple Ave., a space previously occupied Lucky B Boutique.

Inspired by her late grandfather’s men’s shop that sold custom-tailored suits, Ragle believes in providing a unique shopping experience and a store filled with affordable, fashion-forward clothing and accessories.

“The space was completely redone to reflect our look and feel, and it really represents Fira as a brand,” said Anna Ragle, owner of Fira Boutique. “From our rustic, country-chic vibe to tissue-wrapped purchases and friendly customer service, we’re so excited to bring our shopping experience to Indianapolis.”

With a lively social media presence and new styles arriving daily, shoppers are sure to find a reason to come by Broad Ripple’s latest boutique.

Fira Boutique is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 12 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.FiraBoutique.com or follow on social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/firaboutique/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiraBoutique/?fref=ts

