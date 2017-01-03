Recreational vehicle manufacturer plans Indiana expansion

LAGRANGE, Ind. (AP) — A manufacturer of recreational and commercial vehicles plans to expand its operations at three facilities in LaGrange County.

The state of Indiana announced Tuesday that Forest River plans to create up to 425 new jobs by 2019.

The Elkhart-based company, which also operates several other Indiana facilities, plans to invest $6.7 million to establish operations in the LaGrange area, purchasing four existing facilities.

Renovations are taking place at three of the facilities, which were vacant for years, and the company plans to evaluate options for the fourth facility later this year. Operations are scheduled to begin in one facility by mid-January and two more by May.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Forest River Manufacturing up to $2.5 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans.

