INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a woman died from a crash Wednesday evening.

It happened just after 6:45 p.m. in the area of Southeastern Avenue and South Hunter Road.

A 21-year-old man in a Ford Mustang struck the victim’s vehicle after running a stop sign, ejecting the woman from her vehicle.

The driver of the Mustang was unharmed.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

