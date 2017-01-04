2 employees found shot, killed in east side restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating after two men were found fatally shot inside an east side restaurant early Wednesday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to Jordan’s Fish & Chicken in the 9100 block of E. 21st Street around 1 a.m.

Two men in their late 30s or early 40s were discovered shot, according to police. The men, who police say are both employees of Jordan’s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the men have not been released. Police say it’s unclear what led up to the shootings.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...