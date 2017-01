There are plenty of health benefits of drinking tea on a daily basis!

Tina Jesson, owner of Tina’s Traditional Old English Kitchen & Tearoom, discusses her new health and wellness program, called the “T-Plan,” which encourages people to drink various types of tea for 30 days and notice the positive changes to their body, both physically and mentally!

Go to https://www.facebook.com/theTplan/ for more on the “T-Plan,” or visit www.TinasTraditional.com to make reservations!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...