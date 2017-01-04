5-year-old accidentally shot by 3-year-old brother has died

Related Coverage 5-year-old shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have confirmed the death of a 5-year-old girl at Riley Hospital for Children after she was accidentally shot by her brother on Dec 31.

The child was shot Saturday afternoon at the Carriage House East Apartments off of 42nd Street near Mitthoefer Road on the city’s east side and taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health where she died just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to sources with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a 3-year-old grabbed a gun from his mother’s purse while she slept. The boy then shot his 5-year-old sister in the head.

Authorities have handed the case over to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for review. It’s still unclear whether their mother will be found negligent.

