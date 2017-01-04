Authorities respond to Jackson Co. building fire

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Seymour firefighters responded to a fire that housed two businesses Wednesday morning.

The fire happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Second Street in downtown Seymour.

According to reports, smoke was coming from a doorway that led to an upstairs residential area with flames coming from the back of the building.

Both Hair Force beauty Academy and Second Street Styles were also housed in the building.

No injuries have been reported from the fire.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

