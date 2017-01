INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the suspects involved in an home invasion on County Road 675 West.

It is believed that two masked individuals invaded the home while the resident was still inside.

The resident then fired one shot at the suspects after confronting them.

The suspects then fled in a silver or blue older model Cadillac.

If you have any information please contact the The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office at 812-565-5924.

