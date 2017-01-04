Company ranks Zionsville as safest place to live in Indiana

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Zionsville is reportedly the safest place to live in Indiana, according to the analyst company Value Penguin.

The company said it looked at crime statistics from the FBI to rank cities based on their crime relative to their population.

Here is how Indiana was ranked:

Zionsville Carmel Fishers West Lafayette Westfield

The company credited Zionsville’s “Teen Academy,” a program where officers teach young people about crime, as a reason for the city’s low crime rate.

