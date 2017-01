GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Crime Stoppers is looking for a man out of Grant County for failure to register as a sex offender and three warrants for probation violation.

26-year-old James Wheeler Jr. is described as approximately 5’10” tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Wheeler, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

