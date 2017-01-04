Gary councilwoman challenges accusations of law violation

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A city councilwoman has filed a lawsuit to keep her second job as an employee of the Gary Sanitary District.

State officials are trying to stop Councilwoman Mary Brown from being paid by the district in addition to her salary as a City Council member.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office and State Board of Accounts found that Brown violated a state law prohibiting elected officials from being employees of the government agencies they oversee. Spokesmen from both offices declined to comment this week on Brown’s case.

Brown’s lawsuit argues that she isn’t violating the law and shouldn’t have to repay any salary.

Indiana’s database of employee compensation lists Brown as receiving more than $99,700 in 2015. Other Gary City Council members earn about $29,000 annually.

