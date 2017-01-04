Hillary Clinton, 3 former presidents attending inauguration

(WISH) – Hillary Clinton will be on-stage as Donald Trump takes the oath of office in late January.

According to aides, the democratic presidential nominee will attend the inauguration with her husband Bill Clinton.

Bill Clinton will be one of three former presidents in attendance.

George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter will also be there.

Bush’s father, George H.W. Bush will not be going for health reasons, according to CNN.

The sitting President, Barack Obama, will attend the ceremony to see his successor sworn in.

CNN contributed to this report.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...