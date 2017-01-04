Hillary Clinton, 3 former presidents attending inauguration

Former President Bill Clinton applauds as his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Clinton conceded the presidency to Donald Trump in a phone call early Wednesday morning, a stunning end to a campaign that appeared poised right up until Election Day to make her the first woman elected U.S. president. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
(WISH) – Hillary Clinton will be on-stage as Donald Trump takes the oath of office in late January.

According to aides, the democratic presidential nominee will attend the inauguration with her husband Bill Clinton.

Bill Clinton will be one of three former presidents in attendance.

George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter will also be there.

Bush’s father, George H.W. Bush will not be going for health reasons, according to CNN.

The sitting President, Barack Obama, will attend the ceremony to see his successor sworn in.

