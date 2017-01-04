IN Court of Appeals says Angie’s List can pursue ex-employees who left company to work for HomeAdvisor

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR ANGIE'S LIST - Scott Durchslag, Angies List CEO and Angie Hicks, Angies List Founder and CMO announce that the site is now free to join at an official launch event on Tuesday, July 12, 2016, in New York. The shift allows unparalleled access to the more than 10 million verified reviews on home service professionals that Angies List has amassed over its 21 year history - more than double its nearest competitor. (Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Angies List)
(WISH) – More people are moving away from Indiana than arriving, according to a report from United Van Lines, and Angie’s List legal battle with former employees accused of taking confidential information from the company got new life after the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned parts of a lower court decision.

The study, which tracks only people who moved with the company, said that of those moving in Indiana, 46 percent are moving into the state and 54 percent are moving out.

Of those moving to Indiana, 56 percent said they were coming for job reasons. 27 percent moved here for family.

Illinois had the second highest leave rate in the nation.

In other business headlines, Angie’s List filed suit against the ex-employees who left the company to work at rival HomeAdvisor.

The court said that Angie’s List can pursue those employees return confidential data and stop talking to Angie’s List employees about HomeAdvisor.

