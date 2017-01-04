Lafayette man in critical condition after mobile home caught fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is in critical condition after his mobile home caught fire Wednesday morning.

Lafayette firefighters were called to Lori Lee Estates in Lafayette at 6:21 a.m. Wednesday. Fire Inspector Todd Trent said when crews arrived on scene, there were visible flames coming from the trailer.

Trent said they found Howard Kenny, 55, in the trailer. Crews got him out and performed CPR.

He was first taken to Franciscan Health Lafayette East and later transported to The Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

Authorities said he is in critical condition from smoke inhalation.

Trent said two cats died in the fire.

Authorities said crews got the fire under control 6:50 a.m.

According to Trent, two smoke detectors were located in the home. However, firefighters and neighbors did not hear them go off.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

