Lafayette police investigate numerous tire slashings

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating multiple tire slashings that took place overnight.

According to Lt. Brian Gossard, the Lafayette Police Department is looking into 14 cases of tire slashings reported between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

All of the vandalized cars were in the Shenandoah Properties off of Union Street.

Police are looking for a person of interest.

Anybody with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

