INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

Authorities said it happened in the 8400 block of East Washington Street just before 7 p.m.

The man was hit by a passing vehicle that was headed eastbound.

He was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital where later died.

