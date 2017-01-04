MUST SEE: Hospital staff plan wedding for daughter of cancer patient

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A photo posted by a central Indiana hospital is going viral after staff planned a whirlwind wedding for a woman whose mother is battling cancer.

Kristin Owens and her fiancé Brian Powers had their wedding set for February, but decided it needed to happen sooner after Owens mother, Cheryl, was admitted to the IU Health West Hospital intensive care unit.

In less than six hours, IU West spokesperson Chris Summers said ICU staff pulled together a wedding for the couple to make sure Cheryl could witness her daughter’s vows. Workers in the cafe provided a cake and punch and the marketing team acted as wedding photographers and videographers. Summers said hospital staff tried to provide everything that a typical wedding would have.

Since IU Health West Hospital a photo of the wedding on Facebook, it has been shared more than 400 times.

In a comment the bride said, “I cannot even begin to express my gratitude. This was absolutely perfect. Thank you for making this such a special and happy event for my entire family. The 3 floor ICU staff is amazing.”

