New App for Indy Public Schools helps parents with enrollment

It’s now easier for those busy parents to get involved in their child’s enrollment in school!

Caitlin Hannon, Founder & Executive Director of Enroll Indy, started the local, non-profit to help families find the right public school for their child.

Caitlin is a former teacher and IPS school board member, so she understands the necessity to help out parents in any way possible.

Enroll Indy offers a SCHOOL FINDER, which:

Is free

Uses state of the art technology

Families can enter information about their child’s interests or needs to find a school match

Levels the playing field – everyone has the same information at the same time

Is simple and convenient

Lists more than 50 different school applications in Indianapolis, all with different deadlines.

Includes neighborhood schools, charter, magnet, and innovation schools.

IPS will use Enroll Indy as its platform for a unified enrollment system for the 2017-2018 school year, so get a head start, and learn all about the app now!

Enroll Indy is currently working with more than 30 community partners like The Children’s Museum, community centers, IPS, MIBOR, the YMCA, United Way and the Urban League.

For more information, go to www.enrollindy.org, or call their hotline at 1-877-88-ENROLL.

