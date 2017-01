INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small tanker truck overturned on Interstate 465 approaching 86th Street early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. a tanker truck rolled on its side, stopping all lanes of northbound I-465 and taking a chunk out of the median.

Two other cars were involved; no injuries have been reported.

Traffic is moving again.

