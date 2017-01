Related Coverage Man arrested after woman found dead in basement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man linked to the death of an Indianapolis woman will hear his sentence on Wednesday.

Stephen Jones was originally charged with the murder of Martha Cronkhite in July of 2015.

Police say she was found beaten, shot and in a tub in the basement of a house in the 2500 block of East 18th Street.

Jones entered a plea deal in December. As part of the deal, Jones pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal.

