Snow returning to central Indiana Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A quick hitting system starting Thursday morning could create some tricky travel around central Indiana for the Thursday AM commute.

Snow showers look to arrive around daybreak, and continue off and on through the morning commute through late morning hours. While heavy snow is not expected, snow should begin to stick relatively easily with the cold temperatures in place. Snow will continue through much of the early to late afternoon, eventually tapering off by early evening.

Snowfall accumulations should be around 1 inch in the Indy metro area, with lighter amounts to the north, and closer to the 1-2 inch range south of Interstate 70, with a few isolated areas picking up as high as 3 inches.

While amounts many not look high, this could be a higher impact event because of timing. Many around the metro will likely see snow for the morning commute, making for slick roads and tricky travel through much of the day.

