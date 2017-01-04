Watch live: Little eaglet eating half pound of fish a day

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (WKRN/WFLA) – The first of two baby eaglets has hatched from its egg in the bald eagle nest in Fort Meyers, Florida.

WFLA reports eaglets usually hatch within 24 hours of “pipping,” or the first break in the egg–and according to the National Eagle Center, eaglets have a special tooth on their beak to help with them hatch.

The little tyke eats an average of 1/2 lb. of fish a day, according to the center.

Days after the first egg hatched, officials said it’s “doubtful” the second egg will open. The average hatch window is usually between 34-40 days, and the unopened egg is now 43 days old.

People across the country have eagerly awaited the hatching of the eggs for over a month now. The two eggs were laid on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25.

The eggs belong to American bald eagle Harriet and her mate, M15. The two took turns incubating the eggs in their 6-foot wide nest located 60 feet up a slash pine tree.

WATCH LIVE BELOW



