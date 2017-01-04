Westfield man charged in series of driveway repair fraud cases

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Westfield man has been charged in connection with a string of driveway repair fraud claims from Westfield and Carmel residents.

Joshua Ziko, 28, faces a number of charges, including three counts of home improvement fraud including victims who are at least 60 years old, a level 6 felony, two felony counts of theft, four counts of misdemeanor theft and three counts of misdemeanor home improvement fraud.

Police say between May and September of 2016 Ziko made verbal or written contracts with residents of six homes — five in Westfield and one in Carmel — promising to repair and seal their driveways, and received payment, but completed little or no work. Ziko represented himself under two different paving a sealing companies, May Sealing and Affordable Paving and Roofing, when offering his services to residents. Three of the six victims were identified as over the age of 60, and at least two victims were neighbors.

Victims in all cases made payments for contracted work, ranging from a $350 check to $1,000 in cash, prior to Ziko completing the agreed-on improvements. According to police, Ziko made varying degrees of progress on the driveway repairs, telling customers he would return to complete his work, but failed to return and did not provide refunds after several attempts on the part of victims to contact him.

In one case, the victim said Ziko asked for a soda, claiming he would complete work on a neighbor’s driveway and then come back to her house to perform the repairs, which she’d paid Ziko $430 in cash to complete. She never heard from him again.

Another victim says he had a verbal contract with Ziko to fill cracks and seal his driveway for $750, paid by check. Ziko started the work, completing a 40 feet by 40 feet area, but did not fill cracks, and left for the day, never showing up again. The victim contacted Ziko because only 10 percent of the job was completed, and Ziko apologized, stating that he had a sick child at home and would provide a refund by the end of the week. The refund from Ziko never came.

Ziko has been booked in the Hamilton County Jail. An initial hearing is set for Jan. 18.

