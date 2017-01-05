1 dead, 1 hurt after car crashes into tree on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died and another is injured after a single-vehicle crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Kessler Boulevard at Roberta Drive, just north of Lafayette Road, shortly before 4 a.m.
Police said a car crashed into a tree, killing a male passenger. The driver, also a man, had minor injuries. The driver will have a blood draw to determine if drugs or alcohol were in his system.
It’s unclear if snow-coated roads played a role in the crash.
Additional information has not been released.
