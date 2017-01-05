1 dead, 1 hurt after car crashes into tree on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died and another is injured after a single-vehicle crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Kessler Boulevard at Roberta Drive, just north of Lafayette Road, shortly before 4 a.m.

Police said a car crashed into a tree, killing a male passenger. The driver, also a man, had minor injuries. The driver will have a blood draw to determine if drugs or alcohol were in his system.

It’s unclear if snow-coated roads played a role in the crash.

Additional information has not been released.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

IMPD: Passenger was killed in the wreck, driver has minor injuries & was sent to the hospital. Driver will also have a blood draw. pic.twitter.com/PA2G5exKTt — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) January 5, 2017

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...