1 injured in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A morning crash on southbound Interstate 69 in Madison County has left one person injured.

The crash happened around 9:30 Thursday morning.

Calling the collision a secondary crash — one that occurs due to an earlier traffic incident — Indiana State Police say Stuart Mounts, 52, was in his van stuck behind backed-up traffic when Kerry King, 21, was driving too quickly and slammed into Mounts with his pickup truck, rear-ending him.

King’s truck went off the right side of the road and over an embankment. He was later taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Anderson to treat a back injury.

The driver of the van refused treatment at the scene.

Master Trooper Chris Noone, who investigated the crash, said “seat belt usage was effective in preventing further injury in this crash.”

King was not cited for speed too fast for existing road and traffic conditions.

According to Indiana State Police, between 18 and 20 percent of crashes in Indiana are secondary crashes.

