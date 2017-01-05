1 killed in Plainfield single-vehicle accident

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed in a Plainfield accident Thursday afternoon.

According to the Plainfield Correctional Facility, a vehicle with a single occupant left Moon Road going northbound, went through two fields and then struck a maintenance building at the facility around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

The male driver was transported to Hendricks Regional Health where he later passed away.

ISP said it is thought that the male driver of the vehicle may have had a medical incident at the time of accident, causing the driver of the vehicle to lose control.

The driver’s name has not been released.

