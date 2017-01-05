Airline adds new nonstop services to IND

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines announced they’ll be expanding nonstop services across the country, including new nonstop flights to Indianapolis International Airport.

In a press release Thursday, the airline said they’d be adding nonstop service between Indianapolis and New York via Newark starting June 4, 2017.

Other June additions to the carrier’s service include nonstop flights between San Diego and Boise, San Diego and Salt Lake City, as well as seasonal nonstop service between San Diego and Indianapolis.

You can see the full list of additional nonstop services and expanded Caribbean coverage here.

