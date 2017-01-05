Authorities seek assistance in locating robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The FBI Safe Streets Task Force is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a robbery suspect.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Family Horizons Credit Union in the 6000 block of East 21st Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday for a robbery.

After arriving on scene, witnesses told officers that the suspect handed a teller a note demanding an undetermined amount of money. That particular teller did as the suspect had instructed and handed over the money. With the money in hand, the suspect then fled the scene headed south.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the robbery.

Police have described the suspect a six foot to six foot four black male weighing between 200-250 lbs. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants and also had a backpack.

Anyone with information on the suspect of the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

