Police: Bartholomew County man stabbed in head by girlfriend

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man is recovering after being stabbed by his girlfriend shortly after midnight Thursday morning.

Bartholomew County deputies were called to the 4300 block of East State Street around 12:30 a.m.

Following a short fight, a man said his girlfriend, 39-year-old Annie Marie Brannon, stabbed him in the back of the head.

She had been drinking prior to the stabbing, the man told deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brannon was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and battery with bodily injury.

If you are in an abusive relationship, officials urge you to call Turning Point at 800-221-6311 or the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office at 812-379-1689 for assistance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...