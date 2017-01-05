City leaders hope Cummins building spurs future development

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Cummins is doubling down on its investment in Indiana by opening a new distribution headquarters in downtown Indianapolis.

“Yes, we have offices in lots of places, we have operations in lots of places but this is our home and we love working in Indiana,” said Tom Linebarger, the chairman and CEO of Cummins.

The company spent $30 million on the building.

They say they built it to attract and retain young talent.

The city gave the company a 10-year tax break to build their new headquarters.

With it they’re looking forward to further development.

“This is a huge transformation for this part of the city. It has been desolate for years and years,” said Jeff Miller, who represents the area on the city-county council.

The area was deserted after Market Square Arena was demolished in 2001.

“It’s very important that when we do something downtown, it’s more than just for downtown. It needs to open those gateways to our neighborhoods so nearby,” said Councilor Miller.

The building is on the corner of Market and Alabama Streets.

“Using it as an anchor investment for further on to the east side where our community needs revitalization, rehabilitation and investment,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

“We always want to enrich the communities we go into,” said Linebarger.

Linebarger says the building was built to inspire the 450 employees that will eventually work here. He says they’re doing it through art, community and productivity.

“Creating an innovative and exciting atmosphere for our employees to thrive and collaborate, that’s what we try to do with this building,” said Linebarger.

But with a bird’s-eye view of the city there’s hope some of that innovation and collaboration will reach outside their walls.

Just north is the 360 Market Square Project. When completed, the building will have nearly 300 apartments and retail.

Both, the Cummins property and 360 Market Square used to be parking lots.

“While parking lots are necessary, they don’t generate income tax revenue, nor do they generate property tax revenue,” said Mayor Hogsett.

Part of the Cummins building and the green space outside will be open to the public.

They say retail is also set to move in, but wouldn’t say which store.

