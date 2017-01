INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders are hosting two free fitness classes this month.

The first is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center at 7001 W. 56th Street.

The class is offered again Jan. 19 at the same time and place. Doors open for both events at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers say the classes cater to both beginners as well as advanced athletes.

Pre-registration is required. Click here for more information and to register.

