INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Community leaders are calling to take action on Indianapolis’ violence crisis on Thursday.

Members of Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, Indiana Black Expo, Peace in the Street and ministers and other community leaders will be at the MLK Community Center on West 40th Street at 11:45 a.m.

You can watch the press conference LIVE on WISHTV.com, and we will have a crew there with a LIVE report on 24-Hour News 8 at noon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...