Cummins to open new downtown distribution headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cummins is set to officially open its new distribution headquarters in downtown Indianapolis. Governor-elect Eric Holcomb, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Cummins Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger will attend a ribbon cutting at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The nine-story building has been under construction since April 2015. A Cummins spokesperson said workers will start to move into the building next week. In a few weeks, about 250-300 employees will be working in the new downtown building.

“Over time, we’ll have the ability to grow to 450 [employees]. Again, it’s going to be our global distribution headquarters — so a lot of those distribution business employees, professional employees will be moving up here to Indianapolis. It will mean a new 125 or so employees to the Indianapolis community during their work time,” said Jon Mills with Cummins.

Mills said the new building has an innovative and collaborative layout for employees. The workspace will include co-working spaces, collaborative team zones and quiet areas.

“It’s a great, people-centric layout. It’s a narrow space with plenty of natural lighting in every area. It’s warm, it’s inviting — there are staircases connecting each floor, that really allow for collaboration and connectivity. It’s a place that not only will be a great work environment, but somewhere that’s comfortable that we can be proud of,” said Mills.

Mills said the new Indianapolis location will help boost business for the company.

“Indianapolis is a great, progressive city. It will help us retain and attract the top talent we compete for globally. It also allows a great place for our customers to come in and see easy access to the airport,” said Mills.

There is also a public greenspace that anyone can enjoy. Later this year, Cummis said there will be stores in the first floor of the building.

“We’re still working on retail space on the first floor. We’ve yet to a announce who those players will be, but we’re hoping they’ll be tenants who can really help to not only provide great assets for our employees, but for the community,” said Mills.

24-Hour News 8 will have a crew at the ribbon-cutting.

