Related Coverage Police conclude search in Delaware County

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The FBI was inside Muncie City Hall Thursday morning.

When 24-Hour News 8’s Joe Melillo arrived on scene, he came across a sign outside the door of the commissioner’s office on the third floor stating that the office was temporarily closed with paper over the windows.

A release posted by the City of Muncie, below, confirmed that the FBI is performing a search:

The office told Melillo there will be no more updates today.

Muncie Mayors office says there will be no more updates for today. We are outside the office looking for answers. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/C6xtjum7BF — Joe Melillo (@JoeMelillo8) January 5, 2017

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...