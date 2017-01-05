Franklin Mayor stepping down to lead INDOT

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – According to our partners at the Daily Journal, Franklin Mayor Joe McGuiness is stepping down from his position.

The second-term mayor is leaving his post to become the Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation. Thursday Gov.-elect Holcomb made the announcement appointing McGuiness as the head of INDOT.

Johnson County Republicans will hold a caucus within the next 30 days in order to select a new mayor. Franklin’s next mayor will be selected by Republican precinct committee members.

McGuiness will start in his new position Monday after being sworn in.

McGuiness was one of three cabinet appointments Holcomb announced Thursday. Elaine Bedel was selected as the president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Jim McClelland was named executive director from Substance Abuse, Prevention and Enforcement.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...