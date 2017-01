INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – January is National Train Your Dog Month.

Susan Hobbs from the Indianapolis Animal Care Services and dog trainer, Connie Swaim, stopped by to discuss dog training.

Additionally, they talked about why its common for dogs that are new to a family to act up.

Other topics of the conversation included the times it takes a dog to go through basic training and how and where to find a dog trainer.

For more on how to train your dog, click on the video.

