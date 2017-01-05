Holcomb to announce legislative agenda

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb will outline his legislative agenda Thursday afternoon.

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Statehouse.

Holcomb, along with Lt. Gov.-elect Suzanne Crouch, will detail priorities for the 2018-2019 budget session.

Information released by the his office Wednesday says Holcomb will “present policy priorities focusing on an honestly balanced budget, keeping Indiana laser-focused on jobs, education and workforce development, attacking the drug epidemic and delivering great government service.”

