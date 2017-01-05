IMPD, FBI Safe Street Task Force arrest serial robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of a serial robbery suspect.

According to IMPD, officers with the Covert Robbery Unit and the FBI Safe Street Task Force arrested 25-year-old Justin Camper.

Police said Camper was taken into custody Tuesday as he was attempting to leave his home. Camper’s arrest is the result of an investigation into a string of recent robberies. A number of items believed to have been used to the furtherance of several of the robberies was discovered at the suspect’s residence, property that was confiscated by officers.

After his arrest, police say Camper admitted to at least eight armed robberies. Police said it is thought that Camper committed the robberies over a number of months; one in Sept. and Nov. and six in Dec. of last year.

Camper was transported to the Marion County Jail and has been charged with several preliminary counts of robbery.

