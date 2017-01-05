Indiana bill would eliminate gun licenses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana House Republicans have introduced a bill that would repeal current legislation requiring a license to carry a handgun in Indiana.

24-Hour News 8’s Joe Melillo has covered Indiana lawmakers’ previous efforts with proposals of this kind.

The bill, filed Thursday by Republican State Representative Jim Lucas, would eliminate a licensing requirement for Indiana residents who are otherwise legally able to carry a handgun.

In addition, the bill would set out the means for Indiana residents to carry firearms in another state, provided that state has a reciprocity agreement with Indiana.

24-Hour News 8 will continue to follow this story.

