INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police are reporting a trooper’s car was struck on Interstate 465.

The crash happened Thursday just before 7:30 a.m. on westbound I-465 near mile marker 8.6.

According to tweets from Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. John Perrine,ย the trooper was investigating an unrelated collision when an oncoming car hit his own.

I-465 westbound 8.6mm. A Trooper's ๐Ÿš“ was just struck. ๐Ÿš‘ on the way to check him out, but sounds like he's ok. Please slow down! — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 5, 2017

Trooper is being treated for minor injuries, he was investigating a separate crash when an oncoming vehicle struck his car. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/b3cC49rNZJ — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 5, 2017

The trooper is being treated for minor injuries.

