Lafayette man dies from injuries after mobile home fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man who was in critical condition Wednesday from a mobile home fire has died Thursday morning.

Kenny Howard, 55, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the fire Wednesday at his mobile home in Lori Lee Drive in Lafayette, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

The Lafayette Fire Department reports this is the first fire fatality in the state for the year, and the first fire fatality in the city since January 2015.

Investigators said smoke alarms were found inside the home, but they were unable to confirm if the detectors were operating correctly.

Lafayette firefighters were called to Lori Lee Estates in Lafayette at 6:21 a.m. Wednesday. Fire Inspector Todd Trent said when crews arrived on scene, there were visible flames coming from the mobile home.

Trent said they found Howard in the trailer. Firefighters rescued him from the trailer and performed CPR.

Howard was first taken to Franciscan Health Lafayette East and later transported to The Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was in critical condition from smoke inhalation on Wednesday but later died as a result of his injuries. Two cats also died in the fire.

Trent said crews got the fire under control just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

