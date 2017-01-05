Man accused of shooting 2 IMPD headquarters to appear in court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The man accused of firing shots at two Indianapolis police stations last year is due in court Thursday.

Damoine Wilcoxson faces charges of attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

Police say shell casings and DNA link Wilcoxson to the shots fired at the headquarters of two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department districts last year.

Wilcoxson is also accused in an unrelated murder case out of Zionsville.

Police say Wilcoxson shot 82-year-old John Clements to death back in September.

Wilcoxson was arrested in October after a standoff at an apartment on the east side of Indianapolis.

