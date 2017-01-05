Man implies weapon in Lafayette overnight robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating an overnight robbery at the Village Pantry at the corner of Ninth and South streets.

Police said a man came into the store and implied he had a weapon just before 3 a.m. Thursday, although LPD reported no weapon was actually shown.

The man was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds and wearing an orange mask over his face.

Police said the man left on foot.

A K-9 perimeter was set up, but no one was found.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

