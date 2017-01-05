Manhunt continues for suspects who killed restaurant workers

Related Coverage Surveillance video shows suspects in killing of 2 restaurant employees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The manhunt continues for two suspects wanted for robbery and killing workers at an east side restaurant. It happened late Tuesday night at Jordan’s Fish and Chicken on the 2100 block of East 21st Street.

Family members didn’t want to go on camera but are desperate for answers and want nothing more than for police to find these people. It’s a sentiment shared by the community.

You don’t have to get too close to understand that something terrible happened at Jordan’s Fish and Chicken. Two days later, the restaurant is still closed. A sign taped to the door says it’s due to a family issue; a vague explanation. Yet, everyone seems to know what happened.

Ken Parks shops in the neighborhood and said, “It’s a tragedy. People have no respect for other people anymore.”

“I don’t wish this on anyone. I pray that their families have blessings. I”m pretty sure there plenty of people that are praying for their families as well,” said customer, Felicia Navigato.

They’re doing more than praying. Outside the restaurant an outpouring of support with candles lit that are accompanied by kind words, flowers and teddy bears.

Navigato stopped by to drop off a poinsettia plant, “I just felt it in my heart to do that because I saw these men personally and they were so gracious.

Late Tuesday night, surveillance video captured two suspects jump the counter, in what police called a takeover style robbery. Police say they shot two workers, who had just moved here from Jordan.

“Just knowing that they were trying to make a start, and that that had to happen to them. It’s a terrible a terrible loss,” said Navigato.

Felicia remembers them as hard workers who went the extra mile, “That’s the most impressive part that they did their job the right way. They didn’t care about putting a little bit of extra time to make sure.”

It’s just another reason why the community wants to see the suspects apprehended.

“Young people work trying to make a living, and somebody come in and rob them, then kill them. That’s the worst part,” said Parks.

The family told 24-Hour News 8 that they’re working with police to come up with reward money. Those details are not yet available. Police say at this time, they don’t have any promising leads.

If you have any information that could help in this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

