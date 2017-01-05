On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez

What a way to begin 2017! Check out this what’s on Indy stages this month with Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez, along with seeing Tom’s latest #TBT pic!

“Songbook Academy All-Stars”

The Palladium

Jan. 7

thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“The Sound of Music”

Old National Centre

Jan. 10 – 15

indianapolis.broadway.com

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Jan. 10 – Feb. 4

irtlive.org

“Timeless Classics with Maureen McGovern”

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Jan. 6 & 7

Indianapolissymphony.org

Russian National Ballet

Tarkington Theatre

Jan. 13 & 14

Thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“A Sheer Madness”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Through Dec. 29

beefandboards.com

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interview, visit www.TomAlvarez.Studio. Follow Tom on Facebook and Twitter. To find out more about the world premiere of “Calder, The Musical, Jan. 27 – Feb. 12, IndyFringe Theatre follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. For tickets, visit www.indyfringe.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...