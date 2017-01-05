Opening Day at CES with Katie Linendoll

Be one of the first to see the latest technologies unveiled when CES 2017, the world’s largest tradeshow for consumer technology and America’s largest annual tradeshow of any kind, opens in Las Vegas on Thursday, January 5. Not open to the public, Award winning Tech Expert Katie Linendoll gives audiences a glimpse of 6 technologies that will make their way into the line-up of electronics, gadgets and trends coming out of CES setting the tone for 2017.

Samsung MS750 Soundbar

Samsung.com

OtterBox uniVERSE Case System

Otterbox.com

Wearable Respiratory Tracking Solution from 3M

go.3M.com/breatheasy

Navdy

Navdy.com

Lyric Wi-Fi Cameras

YourHome.Honeywell.com

About CES:

Owned and produced by the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), CES is the world’s largest annual innovation event and will take place January 5-8, 2017, in Las Vegas. CES will draw more than 150,000 industry professional attendees to witness the next generation of consumer technology. More than 3,000 exhibitors will debut 20,000 new products across 1.8 million net square feet of exhibit space.

About Katie:

Katie Linendoll is best known as one of the elite tech personalities in America and as a regular tech contributor on the TODAY Show, but you can also find her consistently contributing to other outlets around the country. In 2015, she was honored to be named a visionary in Silicon Valley during the 18th Annual SVForum Visionary Awards. In years past, that distinction has gone to Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Tim Draper.

She travels the world delivering keynote speeches and dynamic presentations on innovations in technology; hosting and moderating various panels and presentations; and working with experts and celebrities—from top chefs to world-class innovators—to share their messages, and her own. She recently launched one of the top tech podcasts, Katie <dot> Show, where every week she shares first looks in technology and science and interviews the most notable minds in the industry.

For more information, visit: www.KillerApps.tv

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS AMERICA, OTTERBOX, 3M, NAVDY AND HONEYWELL

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...